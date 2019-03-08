Bill Shine resigns as White House communications chief, will join Trump campaign

Bill Shine resigned as White House deputy chief of staff for communications and will take a new role on President Trump’s re-election campaign, it was announced Friday.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, told reporters Shine “offered his resignation to the president yesterday evening, and the president accepted.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN HIRES MCCARTHY AIDE, OTHERS FOR PRESS SHOP

“Bill continues to support President Trump and his agenda and will serve as Senior Advisor to the 2020 re-election campaign,” she said.

Shine, a former co-president of Fox News, joined the White House in June of 2018. Earlier this week, the Trump campaign announced it was beefing up its communication team with more hires.

“Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life,” Shine said in a statement. “To be a small part of all this president has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family.”

The announcement was made as President Trump visits tornado damage in Alabama.

In a statement, Trump said, “Bill Shine has done an outstanding job working for me and the Administration. We will miss him in the White House, but look forward to working together on the 2020 Presidential Campaign, where he will be totally involved. Thank you to Bill and his wonderful family!”