Bill, Hillary Clinton surprise passengers by flying commercial to New York:

Former President Bill Clinton and ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton surprised onlookers at a Washington-area airport on Sunday by taking a commercial flight to New York.

The Clintons, who spent years traveling aboard Air Force One and using private chartered aircraft, stopped to take photos with fellow passengers and staff before taking a Delta flight from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Another video shows the pair sitting in what looks like the first class cabin of the plane.