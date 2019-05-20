Bill Bennett: Abortion issue is a 'grenade in American politics'

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett believes abortion is arguably the “most divisive and difficult” issue in American politics, but emphasized that American voters tend to be in the middle on it.

Speaking on “America’s Newsroom” Monday, Bennett was asked about Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards reportedly preparing to sign the state’s “heartbeat” legislation.

The bill, which awaited a vote from the Louisiana House of Representatives, would make the state one of the strictest on abortion access — following a slew of other states that passed restrictions in an apparent attempt to make the Supreme Court reconsider the issue.

So-called heartbeat legislation was signed into law last month in Georgia, prompting a backlash from the left and a boycott by some Hollywood actors on filming in the state.

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a restrictive abortion bill into law last week. The law will make nearly all abortions in the state illegal and make performing one a felony, punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison unless the mother’s health is at risk, with no exceptions for women impregnated by rape or incest.

Bennett said the abortion debate tends to take place at “the ends,” despite the vast majority of Americans not taking an extreme position on it. He said most voters would find Alabama’s law too restrictive, but also come down against allowing late-term abortions.

“I’m not sure there is an issue more divisive and difficult. … This is a grenade in American politics and where the shards and pieces go, we do not know,” he argued.

Bennett said the issue will “animate the base” on both sides and from a Republican standpoint, he would prefer President Trump keep the conversation focused on the economy and his achievements in 2020.