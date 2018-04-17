Big names in showbiz, sports, business pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush passed away Tuesday night at the age of 92, a spokesman for the Bush family confirmed.

In addition to the impact she made on the political world, Bush also left her mark throughout the U.S. Big names in showbusiness, sports, business and other industries took to social media to pay tribute to the former first and second lady, oft viewed as America’s grandmother.

The U.S. Secret Service expressed its “sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Barbara Bush, the epitome of class and grace during and after her service to our country as First Lady of the United States.”

JJ Watt, defensive end for the Houston Texans, tweeted that Bush was “a beautiful light in this world,” and noted he’s “forever thankful for your friendship.”

The New York Yankees had a moment of “silent prayer” in Bush’s honor during the 7th inning stretch at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Tuesday night, according to Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times.

Ellen DeGeneres said that Bush “lived an incredible life,” and said she’s “sending my love to her family.”

“Our dear Barbara Bush. A grand lady, a great friend…she made the White House a brighter place,” Larry King tweeted. “How we will miss you! Rest In Peace.”

Bethenny Frankel looked back on Bush’s life, which she said was “full. … the stories she must have told her grandchildren.”

The Texas Rangers said the former first lady “will forever be in our hearts,” and the Houston Astros said the team “is deeply saddened to hear” of Bush’s passing.

“As First Lady, Mrs. Bush epitomized grace, dignity and strength,” Reid Ryan, President of the Astros, stated. “As Houstonians and frequent visitors to Minute Maid Park to watch their beloved Astros, we had the great privilege of getting to know Mrs. Bush and President Bush personally.”

Ryan detailed that during their time visitng the park, the pair “always greeted everyone from the ticket-takers to the ushers with a warm, friendly smile.”

“I’m ever more aware these days of the importance of the example that comes from the White House,” American Idol alum Clay Aiken tweeted. “I’m so grateful that, when I was my son’s age, #BarbaraBush was such an amazing example for us children of the 80s and for all Americans. Rest in glory, Madam First Lady.”