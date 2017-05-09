Big Momma wins Ms Idaho Senior Citizen crown

Pastor Jacqualine “Big Momma” Thomas now has another title she goes by: “queen”.

And she has the crown to prove it.

This past weekend, Big Momma competed in the Ms. America Senior Citizens pageant, where she had no idea she was going to be taking home the title.

She said after she had overcome a series of strokes, her good friend Tammy Bartlett encouraged her to enter the pageant.

“All of this brought me totally back to life and gave me a second chance,” Thomas said. “It gave me back my hope. This has been an amazing journey for me.”

She said this has helped encourage her to keep pursuing her goal of helping the homeless through establishing “Big Momma’s House” despite the recent setbacks.

“When I had an opportunity to do this, it really encouraged me. It gave me more hope, it pepped me up, it fired me up, more than ever before to get out there and get the job done,” she exclaimed.

Bartlett, who is also the Ms. Senior America Pageant state administrator, said Thomas’ ‘helping the homeless’ platform is the example the state needs right now.

At this time, Thomas said she is looking at a new home, but she can’t announce its location until she is able to come up with enough funds to start signing papers.

You can help donate at her website here: http://bigmommashouse.org/

At 71 years old, Thomas said one of the biggest lessons she learned is that you’re never too young or old to start something new.

“Our age does not define us. We define our age,” Thomas pointed-out.

She added, no matter the trials she has faced, she is just grateful to have had this opportunity that changed her life.

She will be heading to Atlantic City in October to compete for the national title.

