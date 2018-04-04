Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Idaho closes their doors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Idaho will be closing their doors on Friday, April 20.

The organization cited several years of unsuccessful fundraising efforts for the decision after 20-years in operation in southeast Idaho.

“We receive no State or Federal funding,” according to a press release. “The majority of our income was raised through local events and we appreciate all those loyal supporters.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Idaho said they are celebrating the many years of service they’ve been able to give.

Our staff and Board of Directors have been amazing; but the volunteers have directly contributed to an experience that many of the children we’ve worked with will never forget,” according to a press release. “We are celebrating those many volunteers that have made a difference in the lives of the children they were matched with.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nationwide organization with local chapters dedicated to helping children achieve success.