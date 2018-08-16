'Big Al,' little leaguer who said, 'I hit dingers,' appears on Kimmel

A 12-year-old little leaguer from New Jersey–who became an internet sensation when his ‘I hit dingers’ promotion went viral– appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Tuesday and said he has been surprised by the video’s popularity.

Alfred Delia appeared on the viral promo video for the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament of the Little League World Series.

He walks into the shot and says, “At home, they call me ‘Big Al,’ and I hit dingers.”

He told Kimmel that the attention the video’s recieved “shocked” him.

He is from Middletown, N.J., which is aout 65 miles out of New York City.

Delia told Kimmel that he got the “Big Al” moniker from his father and grandfather.

“My grandpa was ‘Big Al,’ my dad was ‘Little Al,’ but now I’m ‘Big Al,” he said.