Biden's momentum grows with wins in Michigan, Missouri; Grim coronavirus milestone in US

Biden’s ‘Joe-mentum’ grows with wins in Michigan, Missouri — in major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden swept to victory in Michigan’s pivotal primary contest Tuesday, while notching wins elsewhere in the Midwest and the South, as well as in Idaho, building on the former vice president’s momentum from Super Tuesday a week ago and further clouding Sen. Bernie Sanders’ path forward in the presidential race.

Saying America needs a president who “believes in empathy and compassion and respect for everyone,” rather than one bent on divisiveness, Biden sounded a measured tone as he addressed supporters in Philadelphia late Tuesday. In his remarks, he seemed to extend a hand to Sanders supporters — thanking the candidate and his voters for their “tireless energy and their passion.”

Sanders did not speak publicly at all Tuesday night, the first time he has declined to address supporters in the aftermath of a primary vote this campaign season. Biden’s win in Michigan, in particular, was a body blow to Sanders, who narrowly pulled off an upset in the state four years ago against Hillary Clinton and had fought anew to demonstrate his appeal in the vital Rust Belt state this time around. The Midwestern battleground state helped send President Trump to the White House.

“There’s no sugar-coating this. It’s a tough time for the movement,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., one of Sanders’ most prominent surrogates, said on Instagram. The upcoming March 17 primary in Florida is expected to be challenging for Sanders as well. Click here for more on our top story.

Coronavirus cases in US exceed 1,000, as Michigan sees its first cases

The total amount of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday night, with the virus officially being reported in all but 12 states..

Various events have been canceled throughout the country as health officials warned about attending large-scale gatherings. At least 28 deaths have been reported in all but 12 states.

“We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can’t be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top official at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a White House news briefing. He referenced guidelines by the White House advising people to clean their hands regularly and avoid handshakes.

People should also develop new habits such as covering coughs and sneezes and refraining from touching their faces, Fauci said. The CDC is also advising those over 60 with underlying health conditions to avoid crowded places, unnecessary travel, and to stock up on supplies. The spread of COVID-19 has quickened in the U.S. in recent days. Over 100 new cases have been announced on average per day since Saturday. More than 100 people have tested positive New York, California and Washington state. Click here for more.

US Treasury likely to push back April 15 tax filing deadline because of coronavirus: report

The Trump administration is likely to extend the April 15 tax deadline as part of an effort to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on U.S. households and businesses, an administration official and another person familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Neither the decision to extend the deadline nor the mechanics of how such an extension might work are yet final. Normally, individuals must pay their prior year’s taxes by April 15 or face penalties and interest charges. People can already get extensions through mid-October to file their returns as long as they have paid on time by mid-April. This decision would go further than that. Click here for more.

Tucker Carlson slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as a “professional loser” for refusing to criticize Joe Biden’s many gaffes and being more focused on being ideologically “pure.”

