Biden, Warren won’t get any delegates from New Hampshire

Neither Joe Biden nor Elizabeth Warren will receive any delegates from New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary — a stunning result for candidates who both had been atop the national polls.

Candidates must receive 15 percent of the vote either statewide or in at least one congressional district to receive any delegates, which is the rule for all Democratic primaries and campaigns. But based on Tuesday night’s returns, the former vice president and senator from Massachusetts received far less than the required threshold.

SANDERS WINS NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Warren, D-Mass., who appeared to finish in fourth place, garnered less than 10 percent of the vote in the Granite State. Biden, who appeared to finish in fifth place, received less than 9 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won the New Hampshire primary with nearly 26 percent, and former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg came in second place slightly behind. Late-surging Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., came in third place with roughly 20 percent of the vote, meaning all three will collect Democratic delegates.

New Hampshire will send a total of 24 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention, accounting for just one percent of the total delegates available nationwide. (1,991 delegates are needed to clinch the nomination.)

BIDEN VOWS COMEBACK IN SOUTH CAROLINA, AFTER DISTANT NEW HAMPSHIRE FINISH

Nine of the delegates are less important “automatic delegates” who can’t participate in the convention in the first round of voting unless one candidate has an overwhelmingly lead. Sixteen of the delegates are awarded proportionally by congressional district, while eight are determined by statewide vote.

Despite the results, both Biden and Warren have vowed to keep fighting through the primary calendar. Biden, anticipating a poor showing in New Hampshire, had already left for South Carolina by the time returns came in.

“We just heard from the first two of 50 states. Not all the nation. Not half the nation. Not a quarter of the nation. Not 10 percent,” Biden said at his South Carolina event. “Where I come from, that’s the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

“The fight to end Donald Trump’s presidency is just beginning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Warren called for unity, while saying “huge turnout” is key for victory.

“If we’re going to beat Donald Trump in November, we are going to need huge turnout within our party. And to get that turnout, we will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels like they can get behind,” Warren said. “We win when we come together.”

