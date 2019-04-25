Biden vows that 'America is coming back,' sparking 'MAGA' comparisons

The latest entry in the 2020 race, former Vice President Joe Biden, promised Thursday that “America is coming back,” which many critics compared to President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Biden, who officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign with a video, was swarmed by reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and was asked if he had a “message for the rest of the world.”

“Yes,” Biden firmly responded. “America’s coming back like it used to be; ethical, straight, telling the truth… supporting our allies. All those good things.”

Many on Twitter compared his remarks to Trump’s famous election slogan.

Others mocked Biden’s claim that America is “straight.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden enters the race without the endorsement of his former running mate, President Obama.

He does, however, have a comfortable lead in the polls, averaging at 29.3 percent among primary voters according to Real Clear Politics.