Biden targets Trump in Iowa caucus speech: 'This is about ending an era'

Former Vice President Joe Biden took on President Trump Monday night, telling voters that the 2020 presidential election is “about ending an era,” as Democrats were engaged in an hourslong wait for Iowa caucus results.

Despite frustration over the delays, Biden signaled confidence while casting the election as one of the most important in history.

“I want us to remember, not just tonight, but throughout this campaign, this is about ending an era — well, about ending an era, god-willing, of a president — this is bigger than any of us,” he said. “We cannot allow Donald Trump to be re-elected.”

He added: “Character is at stake on the ballot. That’s what this is. America is at stake — literally, democracy is at stake.”

Biden also said he was running for president to “rebuild the backbone of this country,” while slamming the Trump administration, and stating that working-class and middle-class families were “being hurt very badly by this administration.”

“We have to unify this country as well,” Biden said. “A president is supposed to heal as well as fight. I’m going to go all over this country, every part of this Democratic Party, and reunite its men, women, gays, straight, black, brown, a whole universe of people out there.”

Biden also teased the party about the delay in caucus results, saying he wanted “to make sure they’re very careful.”

“We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates,” he said. “We feel good about where we are, so, it’s onto New Hampshire! Nevada! South Carolina, and well beyond.”

He added: “We’re in this for the long haul.”

The Iowa Democratic Party reported its delays were due to “quality control.”

“The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday. “What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus penned a letter to leaders of the state party, calling them out for their handling and the “considerable flaws” of the caucuses Monday night.

“The app that was intended to relay caucus results to the party failed; the party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” Remus wrote. “Now, we understand that caucus chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the party. These acute failures are occurring statewide.”

Remus also noted that all campaigns deserved “full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control” the party was employing, and that campaigns needed to be briefed and given a chance to respond prior to official results being released to the public.

Remus added: “In the meantime, we are on to New Hampshire, on the road to the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Later, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the former vice president was en route to New Hampshire.

“I want to thank our incredible supporters and volunteers in Iowa–and all across the country,” he tweeted. “Now, it’s onto New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and beyond!”

Despite the focus of Monday being on Iowa’s Democrats, Republicans in the state also caucused, delivering Trump his first victory of 2020.

Trump easily defeated his primary rivals—former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh—with roughly 97 percent of the vote. The primary challengers walked away with about 1 percent each. Monday’s results also indicated that those attempting to take on Trump within his own party stood a very slim chance of making headway against the incumbent.

Fox News’ Allie Raffa contributed to this report.