Biden reports $21.5M raised in 2nd quarter, trailing Buttigieg but topping Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday reported raising $21.5 million during the first two months of his Democratic bid for the White House.

The campaign cash haul during the second quarter of fundraising was more than the $18 million that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont raised during the past three months. But it trailed the $24.8 million haul of another rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

NEW POST-DEBATE POLLS INDICATE BIDEN’S LEAD OVER RIVALS SHRINKING

Biden’s campaign noted that the former vice president didn’t declare his candidacy until April 25, nearly a month into the second quarter of fundraising. And they touted that Biden raised “more money per day than any other presidential candidate.”

The campaign also reported in an email to supporters that they received 436,000 contributions from 256,000 individual donors. And they highlighted the campaign’s grassroots appeal, saying that 97 percent of contributions were less than $200 and that the average donation was $49.

TRUMP, RNC, COMBINED HAUL IN AN EYE-POPPING $105 MILLION

The spotlight on his small-dollar donations comes as Biden has been criticized by Sanders and another rival – Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts – for holding numerous fundraisers from coast to coast with top-dollar donors. Both Sanders and Warren have mostly eschewed courting wealthy donors.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir – in a not-too-subtle jab at Biden and Buttigieg – noted on Tuesday that “while other candidates court big money at fancy fundraisers, this campaign is supported by teachers, retail workers, and nurses.”

“We’re very honored to have the working class movement all across America,” he added. “It is the kind of support we would take any day of the week over a cushy closed-door high-dollar fundraiser in New York City in which people east parmesan crusted salmon on toothpicks.”

Biden’s campaign, in Wednesday’s announcement, noted that “every” fundraiser has been “included on daily guidance to the media” and accessible to reporters.

The campaign also highlighted that Biden has not taken general election money and refuses to accept donations from federally registered lobbyists, corporate PACs, and we as fossil fuel executive and PACs.

“We are grateful for the immense grassroots support we are seeing. We’re continuing to build a campaign that energizes and expands Team Joe and puts us in a strong position to take on Donald Trump,” Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz said.

The release of Biden’s fundraising figures follows what was generally considered a rough moment for Biden during last week’s first round of Democratic presidential primary debates, when he was criticized by rival Sen. Kamala Harris of California for his controversial comments regarding segregationist senators and for his past opposition to federally mandated desegregation busing.

A spate of post-debate polls released this week indicates Biden’s once-large lead over his rivals in the race for the nomination has shrunk as Harris has gained ground.

And Biden’s campaign cash announcement comes a day after President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced that combined they raised $105 million the past three months.

Campaign cash, along with polling, is an important metric to measure a candidate’s popularity and his or her campaign’s strength. Fundraising dollars can be used by campaigns to hire staff, build grassroots outreach efforts, travel and pay for ads.