Biden rallies supporters in Texas after Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse him

Former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage in Dallas to rally supporters Monday night after two of his former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination endorsed him earlier in the day, in a sign that the Democratic party’s moderate wing was rallying behind Biden after his emphatic victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and top surrogate Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar were rallying a boisterous crowd at a competing rally on the eve of Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one U.S. territory head to the polls.

“It looks like St. Paul is ready for a political revolution,” Sanders said to cheers.

At the Monday night rally, however, Biden and his new supporters argued that most voters want “evolution” and not drastic change.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who formally suspended her campaign earlier Monday, declared that the 77-year-old former senator from Delaware was the only sensible choice for voters who feel “tired of the noise and the nonsense” of today’s politics.

“How great is it to be here in Dallas, Texas?” Klobuchar asked. “And how great it is to be here with my family. … And with Vice President Biden! And how wonderful it is to be standing next to him on a stage when it isn’t the debate stage.”

“I’m looking for a leader, I’m looking for a president, who will draw out what’s best in each of us,” former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who ended his campaign Sunday, told reporters prior to the rally. “We have found that leader in vice president, soon-to-be president, Joe Biden.”

At his rally, Sanders praised both Buttigieg and Klobuchar even as the two were in Texas to boost Biden.

“Tonight, I want to open the door to Amy’s supporters, to Pete’s supporters,” he said. “I know there are political differences, but I also know that virtually all of Amy’s supporters and Pete’s supporters understand that we’ve got to move toward a government that believes in justice, not greed.”

“I’ve known Amy for a very long time, and she is one of the hardest workers I know,” Sanders said of Klobuchar before going on to call Buttigieg’s campaign “historic” and “brave,” noting that Buttigieg would have been the first openly gay president.

Biden currently trails Sanders by just eight pledged delegates (56 to 48) in the race to get the 1,991 necessary to secure the Democratic party’s nomination at this summer’s convention in Milwaukee. Party leaders had feared that the splintering moderate vote would allow Sanders, a self-described “democratic socialist,” to rack up victories in a series of high-stakes Super Tuesday contests and possibly gain an insurmountable advantage in the delegate count.

However, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has resisted the trend to clear the path for Biden, predicting Monday that Democrats would have a contested convention.

“The most likely scenario for the Democratic Party is no one has a majority — it goes to a convention where there’s horse-trading; there’s compromise,” Bloomberg said at a Fox News town hall in Manassas, Va., one of the states where voters will head to the polls Tuesday. “It doesn’t even have to be the leading candidate; it could be the one with a smaller number of delegates.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.