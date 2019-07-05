Biden mocked for suggesting Russia wouldn't interfere in elections 'on my watch'

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced mockery Friday for claiming that Russia wouldn’t dare “undo” elections on his watch.

During an interview aired Friday on CNN, Biden first blasted President Trump‘s foreign policy and made a bold prediction that NATO would no longer exist if Trump were re-elected.

“We need allies. He’s absolutely dissing them. He’s embracing thugs. He’s embracing [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un. He’s embracing [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who’s a flat dictator,” Biden said. “And he’s stiff-arming our friends. He’s threatening NATO to pull out of NATO. I mean, come on!”

“He says he’s gotten NATO to give in more money for defense because of his tactics,” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo responded.

“Oh, give me a break,” the Democratic presidential primary front-runner shot back. “Let me put it this way; If he wins re-election, I promise you there will be no NATO in four years or five years.”

BIDEN LAUGHS AT KAMALA HARRIS FOR HER SHIFT ON SCHOOL BUSING

The former vice president then pivoted to Putin’s interference in elections in European countries like Hungary.

“While Putin’s trying to undo our elections, he’s actually undoing elections in, in Europe,” Biden elaborated. “Look at what’s happening in Hungary… look at what’s happening! You think that would happen on my watch, on Barack’s watch? You can’t answer that, but I promise you it wouldn’t have. And it didn’t.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s remarks were swiftly rejected on social media — given that the intelligence community determined Russia did try to interfere in the 2016 election, during the Obama administration when he was vice president. Then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was launched the following year with the mission of determining whether Trump associates colluded with Russia as part of that effort, though the investigation did not turn up evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck panned Biden’s statement by declaring, “PANTS ON FIRE.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.