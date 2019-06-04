Biden jokes about inappropriate touching claims during town hall, sparks laughs

Former Vice President Joe Biden made light Tuesday of recent accusations that he had touched several women inappropriately.

At a town hall in Berlin, N.H., the 2020 Democratic frontrunner noticed that an attendee was sitting on the floor. So he grabbed a folding chair and brought it to her. After helping her up, she whispered something into his ear.

“We have a little secret going on here,” Biden told the crowd. “I want the press to know … she pulled me close!”

His quips sparked laughs and applause from the crowd.

This isn’t the first time Biden has joked about his inappropriate touching. At an event in April, Biden told the crowd that he had “permission” to invite children onto the stage. This comes after he addressed the controversy in a video message before the official launch of his candidacy.

Biden continues to hold a commanding lead in the Democratic field, polling at almost 35 percent nationally, according to Real Clear Politics. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is averaging around 17 percent, while every other candidate is polling below ten percent.