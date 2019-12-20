Biden: 'I'm not willing to commit one way or another' to running for 2nd term if elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is unwilling to commit to running for a second term if he is elected president next November.

Biden, who if elected would become the oldest sitting American president in history at the end of his first term, would not answer Democratic primary debate moderator Tim Alberta’s question about whether he would pursue a second term in the White House.

“No, I’m not willing to commit one way or another,” Biden said during Thursday’s debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Biden’s comment comes following a media report that his campaign is mulling a public pledge to serve only one term in office if elected — something his campaign denied.

Politico reported last week that advisers close to Biden say he is seriously considering only running for one term.

“If Biden is elected, he’s going to be 82 years old in four years, and he won’t be running for reelection,” one adviser told Politico.

The adviser said that if Biden only served one term, he could select a younger running mate and have a young and more diverse staff — thus positioning himself as the candidate who can both defeat President Trump next November and help bring the party’s fresher faces into power.

“This makes Biden a good transition figure,” the adviser said. “I’d love to have an election this year for the next generation of leaders, but if I have to wait four years [in order to] to get rid of Trump, I’m willing to do it.”

The question about Biden’s age came as candidates were grilled about the lack of diversity among the 2020 Democratic primary hopefuls on stage for the debate. Of the seven candidates who qualified for the debate, businessman Andrew Yang was the only minority and, if elected, Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont would become the oldest sitting presidents in U.S. history.

Warren, however, joked that she would be the “youngest woman president,” as well.