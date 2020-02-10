Biden electability increasingly questioned after response to voter in New Hampshire; Buttigieg goes on offense

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your Monday …

Biden electability increasingly questioned on New Hampshire campaign trail after latest with eyebrow-raising comment to voter

Presidential contender Joe Biden jokingly called a college student in New Hampshire a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier” during a campaign event on Sunday, just two months after he unloaded on an Iowa voter whom he called a “damn liar” and days after he dryly instructed a climate activist to “go vote for someone else.”

The student, Madison Moore, of Mercer University in Georgia, began by asking Biden how he could remain competitive in the race after that performance.

“It’s a good question,” Biden responded. “Number one: Iowa’s a democratic caucus. You ever been to a caucus? No you haven’t. You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier. You said you were; but now you got to be honest. I’m gonna be honest with you. It was a little bit confusing in Iowa.”

Biden, 77, has gone on the offensive following his disappointing fourth-place finish in last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses, well behind rivals Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. His defensiveness on the campaign trail has raised questions about his possible electability issues, especially given President Trump’s propensity for hammering the Bidens’ perceived corruption.

This past December in Iowa, Biden slammed a voter who questioned Hunter Biden’s business dealings as a “damn liar” who needed to take an “IQ test.” That was just another of several questionable comments made to voters on the campaign trail. Click here for more on our top story.

Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on quarantined cruise ship; mainland China’s virus cases rise dramatically

Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined ship docked off the coast of Yokohama.

In addition, China’s health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland’s total to 40,171. The number of deaths grew by 97 to 908. Click here for more.

‘Parasite’ makes history at Academy Awards as Brad Pitt goes political with first acting Oscar win

The South Korean film “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday by becoming the first non-English language movie to win for best picture. “Parasite” took Hollywood’s top prize on Sunday night, along with awards for best director, best international film and best screenplay.

Meanwhile, after winning the best-supporting actor award for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Brad Pitt took a shot at Republican senators who voted against calling witnesses at President Trump’s impeachment trial. Click here for the complete Oscars 2020 winners list.

