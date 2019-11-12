Biden edges rivals, Buttigieg joins top-tier in new New Hampshire poll

MANCHESTER, NH – A new poll in the state that holds the first primary in the White House race indicates former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight edge over his main rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

And the survey – from Quinnipiac University – also suggests that South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has joined Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in the top-tier of contenders in New Hampshire.

According to the poll – which was released Monday – Biden stands at 20 percent support among likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State. Warren, who hails from neighboring Massachusetts, grabs the backing of 16 percent, with Buttigieg at 15 percent. Sanders – who’s long lived in neighboring Vermont and who crushed eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary – registers at 14 percent.

The survey indicates Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 6 percent, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire businessman and environmental and progressive advocate Tom Steyer each at 3 percent. No other candidate in the large field of Democratic White House hopefuls topped 1 percent.

The Quinnipiac poll differs from a University of New Hampshire survey for CNN that was conducted in late October. Sanders topped that poll, at 21 percent, with Warren at 18 percent, Biden at 15 percent, and Buttigieg at 10 percent.

Granite Staters are traditionally known as late deciders, and with just under three months to go until New Hampshire’s February primary, that’s reflected in the new survey. Fourteen percent of those questioned said they were undecided. And nearly two-thirds of those who said they’re backing a candidate suggested they might change their mind before primary day.

The poll was conducted as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg started taking steps towards jumping into the Democratic presidential nomination race. Aides to the billionaire business mogul and environmental and gun control crusader said on Friday that if Bloomberg runs, he’d likely skip campaigning in New Hampshire and the three other early voting states in the primary and caucus presidential nominating calendar.

According to the survey, only 2 percent said they would definitely vote for Bloomberg if he ran, with 37 percent saying they’d consider backing him. A majority – 54 percent – said they would definitely not vote for Bloomberg.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted November 6 – 10, with 1,134 New Hampshire likely Democratic primary voters questioned by live telephone operators. The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.