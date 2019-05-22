Biden campaign, unfazed by N. Korea insults, says it's 'no surprise' rogue nation prefers Trump

Joe Biden’s campaign said Wednesday it was “no surprise” North Korea prefers President Trump, in response to scathing criticism from the rogue nation’s state-run media agency in which it questioned his intelligence and called him an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being”

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ‘embraces dictators and tyrants like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” Andrew Bates, the Biden presidential campaign’s director of rapid response, told The Hill.

“Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return. Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House,” the statement continued.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency lambasted the presidential hopeful in an op-ed piece in which it accused him of attacking “our dignity in election campaigns” The North also belittled the former vice president and called him out for falling asleep during a speech by former President Barack Obama.

“He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh,” the commentary read. “Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it.”

The barbs are the latest in a string of insults lobbied at American and South Korean politicians from the North. It once called Obama “a monkey” and called former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a woman, a “prostitute.”

Before their two landmark summit meetings, President Trump and Kim Jung Un traded insults over social media, with Kim calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” in response to Trump tweeting that the “U.S. would totally destroy North Korea.”

Trump also referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” in 2017 amid the North‘s escalating nuclear missile program.

In a March speech at the University of Nebraska, Biden said “the president did the right thing by walking away” from his second meeting with Kim after talks broke down in Hanoi.

Biden is currently the frontrunner in a crowded Democratic field.