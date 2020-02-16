Biden calls out Sanders after supporters reportedly targeted union: 'Find out who the hell they are'

Former Vice President Joe Biden called out 2020 presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., after the Culinary Union complained that Sanders’ supporters “viciously attacked” them.

The union said its members were targeted after the organization released a flyer claiming that Sanders wants to “end culinary health care” with his “Medicare-for-All” plan. Biden said that Sanders has not done enough to condemn this or root out this sort of behavior.

SANDERS EDGES OUT BUTTIGIEG TO WIN NEW HAMPSHIRE, AS KLOBUCHAR SURGES TO THIRD

“He may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability,” Biden told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an excerpt the network posted of an interview airing in full Sunday. “You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them. Flat disown them. The stuff that was said online. The way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that Culinary union. It is outrageous.”

The union represents 60,000 hotel and casino workers in Nevada, which will have its Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22. While the union said they are not endorsing any of the candidates in the Democratic race, they said in a leaflet that “presidential candidates suggesting forcing millions of hardworking people to give up their health care creates unnecessary division between workers, and will give us four more years of Trump.”

After reports that Sanders’ supporters targeted union members on social media, Sanders condemned it.

“Obviously, that is not acceptable to me. And I don’t know who these so-called supporters are,” he told PBS. “Anybody making personal attacks against anybody else in my name is not part of our movement.”

Biden believes words alone are not enough for this situation, and that Sanders should take action.

“And to say I disassociate is one thing. Find out who the hell they are, if any of them work for me, fire them. Find out, see what’s going on,” Biden said.

The Nevada caucuses are the next stop in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders has already won the New Hampshire primary and came in second in the Iowa Caucuses. Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.