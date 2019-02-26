Bid to ban most underage marriage in Utah clears hurdle

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A proposal to ban most underage marriage in Utah has cleared its first hurdle with support from women who have left polygamous groups.



Democratic sponsor Rep. Angela Romero said Monday that all unions involving people under 18 are associated with higher rates of divorce and lower levels of education.



Her bill would ban all marriage for 15-year-olds, though older teens could wed with a judge’s permission.



It was approved unanimously in committee and advances to the full House floor.



LuAnn Cooper says she was born in a polygamous group and got married at 15, and she knows from experience that teenagers are too young to be married.



Some say younger unions can work. Nicholeen Peck with the group Worldwide Organization for Women spoke against the bill, saying she’s been happily married since age 18.