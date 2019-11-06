Bevin campaign requests Kentucky recanvass after election results deemed 'too close to call'

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin is requesting a recanvass in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race after initial results from Tuesday night showed he trailed by about 5,000 votes.

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted,” Bevin’s campaign said in a statement on Wednesday, ahead of a planned news conference.

Bevin filed an official request with the Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Alison Grimes and the recanvass will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

A recanvassing requires the county election boards to recheck each machine and report the figures back to the county clerk. Members of both parties are allowed to be present during the recanvassing procedures.

