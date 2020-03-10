'BernieSander.com' now redirects to Joe Biden donation page

Voters looking to learn more about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections may be redirected to a page soliciting donations for former Vice President Joe Biden if they don’t type in the right URL.

The domain name “BernieSander.com,” which is one letter short of the official Sanders campaign website “BernieSanders.com,” redirects to a web page asking visitors to “Give now to elect Joe Biden and Defeat Donald Trump.”

Registering such domain names to redirect to rival candidates’ sites has become standard practice in political campaigns, but several apparent Sanders supporters online said the tactic seemed deceptive.

One Sanders supporter whose Twitter username is Doug Kim bashed the Biden campaign for the redirect.

“No matter what you think about Bernie/Biden’s platforms, this is disgusting from Biden’s camp and is probably borderline illegal,” he tweeted.

There is no concrete proof, however, that the Biden campaign is behind the website.

A search for information on the owner of the “BernieSander.com” domain name revealed that it was controlled by GoDaddy.com and registered to a company called Domains By Proxy, LLC. On its website — domainsbyproxy.com — Domains By Proxy brags that its service allows internet users to protect their identity for reasons including stopping “domain-related spam,” maintaining “personal and family privacy” and so users can “Voice political and First Amendment speech.”

The company’s slogan is, “Your identity is nobody’s business but ours.”

Neither the Biden nor Sanders campaigns immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News.