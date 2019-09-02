Bernie Sanders to 'corporate elite' benefiting from Trump tax breaks: 'Spend that money quick'

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Sunday lobbed a warning to the “corrupt, greedy corporate elite” who received tax breaks under President Trump, saying they’d better “spend that money quick” before he rescinds the legislation.

“The first thing that we are going to tell them is that Trump and his friends may have given them over a trillion dollars in tax breaks, but they had better spend that money quick,” Sanders said at a town hall in Dover, New Hampshire. “Because we are going to… rescind those tax breaks as soon as we get into office.”

The Vermont independent senator has long been a critic of Trump’s tax cuts, writing in a March Facebook post that they represented “a massive giveaway to Wall Street, wealthy Republican campaign contributors, and large, profitable corporations.

He also wrote, “We must repeal the Republican tax breaks for the rich and enact real reform that helps working families struggling to get by in this country.”

This past April, anchor Bret Baier noted that Sanders benefited from Trump’s tax bill, while Sanders pointed out that he voted against it during a Fox News town hall.

“In my view … wealthy people and large corporations that are making billions in profits should start paying their fair share of taxes,” the 2020 presidential hopeful told Baier.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares in Dover, N.H., and Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.