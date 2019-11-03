Bernie Sanders talks health care at NAACP forum in Iowa — but was asked about child care

Democratic 2020 presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared to misunderstand a question about access to child care at an NAACP forum in Iowa on Saturday, launching into an answer about health care instead — for more than two minutes.

“Senator, the average cost of child care in Iowa is $8,200 a year,” Des Moines NAACP President and moderator Kameron Middlebrooks said, according to a report. “How would you both increase the availability of high-quality care, why at the same time reducing the costs so providers could still have a livable wage?”

“The health care industry has done a good job of lying to the American people,” Sanders began.

He continued to speak at length about the high costs of drugs and insurance, never mentioning child care.

“We can, in fact, substantially lower the cost of health care for the average American and that’s what I intend to do,” he concluded, according to Mediaite.com.

The moderators did not comment on his answer.

Sanders is in second place behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in a new Iowa poll that came out last week.