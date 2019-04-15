Bernie Sanders takes stage at Fox News town hall after emerging as apparent Dem frontrunner

Bernie Sanders took the stage at the Fox News town hall in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Monday, as the apparent fundraising front-runner among Democrats seeking the White House sought to further distinguish himself from a crowded field of liberal candidates who have largely embraced his progressive proposals, from a sweeping “Medicare for All” overhaul to a higher minimum wage and free public college education.

Fox News’ Bret Baier, of “Special Report,” and Martha MacCallum, of “The Story,” are co-anchors of the hour-long event.

The 77-year-old self-proclaimed ‘democratic socialist’ — the longest-serving Independent member of Congress in history — was expected to focus on the economy and his plans for U.S. job growth. Just minutes before the town hall began, Sanders released ten years of his tax returns, which he acknowledged showed that he had been “fortunate” even as he pushed for a more “progressive” tax system.

Sanders became a millionaire in recent years. Over the weekend, he sparred with progressive activist groups that pointed out he has since largely dropped his criticisms of “millionaires and billionaires,” opting instead to single out “billionaires” only.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Sanders previewed some of his messaging by asserting that President Trump’s “tax policies” will “raise taxes on millions of people.”

In an article entitled “Face it: You (Probably) Got a Tax Cut,” the New York Times credited liberal messaging with confusing large swaths of the electorate into thinking that their taxes went up, when in fact most saw significant tax savings under Trump’s 2017 tax law.

The town hall marked the Vermont senator’s first appearance on Fox News Channel since he agreed to be a guest on Baier’s show in December 2018. He also participated in a Fox News Channel town hall back in 2016 alongside his then-competitor Hillary Clinton.

HOW BERNIE WENT FROM SOCIALIST GADFLY TO FRONTRUNNER

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair Tom Perez has excluded Fox News from hosting a Democrat primary debate. Some congressional Democrats have called that decision inappropriate and unhelpful, and DNC leadership later said it had no objection to Sanders appearing at a Fox News town hall.

Defending his appearance at the town hall, Sanders told Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” that it was “important to talk to Trump supporters and explain to them to what degree he has betrayed the working class of this country and lied during his campaign.”

Since announcing his presidential bid in February, Sanders has hauled in a whopping $18.2 million in the first 41 days of his campaign. But, although Sanders had a fundraising edge over his rivals, Democrats generally haven’t raised as much cash as they’d hoped by this point. Many donors have been sitting on the sidelines to see how the contest unfolds, signaling a drawn-out primary battle ahead.

The campaign among Democrats has come into greater focus as declared White House hopefuls reported their first-quarter fundraising totals. Early glimpses provided by nine of the declared candidates showed that Democrats were raising less money than they had in previous cycles and were coming up short against the campaign bank account Trump has been building.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats collectively raised about $68 million since January, according to the candidates who have already released their fundraising totals. That’s less than the $81 million Democrats raised during the same period in 2007, the last time the party had an open primary, according to data from the Federal Election Commission. And, it paled in comparison with the $30 million Trump raised during the first quarter.

“There is no question that the numbers are not at the level that they were with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in 2008 by a long shot,” said Tom Nides, a Clinton adviser and longtime fundraiser. “Am I worried? No, I’m not worried. But I’m a little bit concerned.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.