Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns; Democratic socialist made over $560G in 2018

The campaign of self-described Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., released 10 years of his tax returns Monday. It showed, among other things, that the adjusted gross income of Sanders, who has been outspoken about economic inequality, was $561,293 in 2018, his campaign said in a statement.

Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate, said: “These tax returns show that our family has been fortunate. I am very grateful for that, as I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck and I know the stress of economic insecurity.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, Sanders declared that wealth inequality is “the great moral issue of our time.”

Now that he’s running for president again, the 77-year-old continues to advocate for the poor and middle class, including appealing for a $15-an-hour minimum wage and tuition-free colleges and universities.

Back in 2016, Sanders reportedly was the 19th-poorest U.S. senator. However, he has since published four books, and that’s said to have helped make him a millionaire.

“I wrote a best-selling book,” Sanders. “If you write a best-selling book, you can be a millionaire, too.”

According to estimates, Sanders’ net worth is roughly $2 million, based on his book sales, royalties and speaking engagements.

