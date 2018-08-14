Bernie Sanders projected to win, decline Vermont Democratic nomination for third Senate term

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was projected to easily win the Democratic nomination for a third term Tuesday – though Sanders was expected to decline the nomination and run as an independent in November’s general election.

With eight percent of precincts reporting, the democratic socialist Sanders had received 94 percent of the vote compared to six percent for self-described Democratic activist Folasade Adeluola. Sanders, who received 65 percent and 71 percent of the vote in his first two Senate election victories, is a heavy favorite to win re-election.

Adeluola moved to Vermont from Indiana in 2017 to run against Sanders, whom she blamed for dividing the Democratic Party with his insurgent run for the presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton.

“I did not like the way Sen. Sanders caused the DNC to lose the White House,” Adeluola told the Burlington Free Press. “That is why I’m angry.” The paper reported that Adeluola, like Sanders, is registered as an independent candidate and plans to carry on through the November election.

Vermont was one of four states holding U.S. Senate primaries Tuesday, along with Connecticut, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

