Bernie Sanders: Iowa caucus ‘beginning of the end for Donald Trump’

Bernie Sanders addressed a packed room of enthusiastic supporters in Des Moines Sunday, telling them that tomorrow’s Iowa caucus represented the “beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Speaking from the Des Moines bar where his campaign was hosting a Super Bowl watch party, Sanders thanked his supporters for their commitment to his 2020 presidential campaign.

“I really have been impressed about how serious the people of this state are examining the issues and listening to the candidates,” Sanders said. “And I thank you all very much for that. I don’t have to tell anybody in this room that the 2020 election is the most consequential election, certainly in the modern history of America, and quite possibly in the history of America.”

The 2020 election, Sanders said, was first and foremost about defeating Donald Trump, whom he referred to as the “most dangerous president” in American history.

He then promised that a Sanders presidency would bring people together “around an agenda that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”

COLIN REED: GOP, TAKE BERNIE SERIOUSLY – DON’T FORGET THESE LESSONS FROM TRUMP IN 2016

“So, tomorrow night is the beginning. It is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders said. “At the beginning of the moment when we tell the billionaire class in the 1 percent: this country belongs to all of us, not just a few.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has soared in polls in Iowa in the past few months.

In October and the first half of November, the independent Vermont senator was in the mid-teens in the RealClearPolitics average of the latest Iowa Democratic caucus surveys, trailing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.