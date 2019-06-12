Bernie Sanders falls behind Elizabeth Warren in new poll

A new poll has some bad news for Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., has slipped from second place to third in a new poll, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., taking his spot among likely caucus-goers in Nevada.

The poll, conducted by Monmouth University, showed Warren leading Sanders with 19 percent support compared to his 13 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden continued dominating the field, however, with 36 percent in Nevada, an early indicator of Democratic success during the primaries.

The survey was the first Nevada poll released this cycle that meets the Democratic National Committee’s criteria for qualifying for the debates.

SANDERS EMBRACES DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISM, CALLS FOR NEW DEAL REVIVAL IN CAMPAIGN ADDRESS

Previous polling has shown Warren trailing Sanders as both push a more progressive message against the frontrunner and perceived moderate Biden.

While Biden led the field among “moderate or conservative” voters, “very liberal” voters, who made up about a quarter of likely caucus-goers, supported Warren and Sanders with 27 and 26 percent respectively.

According to polling, likely caucus-goers rated health care (41 percent) as their most important issue when thinking about a candidate. Environmental concerns (17 percent) and immigration (19 percent) as the top issues voters identified.

Only 14 percent, however, said “beating” President Trump was their top priority. Trump has become such a negative symbol among Democrats that many have cautioned against choosing a candidate based on other criteria.

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES PUSH FOR BREAKUP OF BIG TECH

Others, like Jacobin Magazine editor Bhaskar Sunkara, urged Democrats to push Biden to the left and force the party to endorse more progressive proposals. Among those proposals was “Medicare for all” which both Sanders and Warren have proposed as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act passed when Biden was Vice President.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monmouth’s poll was another piece of good news for the two progressives who, according to a poll released on Tuesday, beat Trump in 2020 matchups.