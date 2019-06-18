Bernie Sanders delivers blistering criticism of Trump, labels him a 'racist, sexist, homophobe and religious bigot'

Ahead of President Trump‘s kickoff rally for his 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday evening, Democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders delivered a scathing personal attack, labeling him a “racist, sexist, homophobe and religious bigot.”

Sanders didn’t hold back while speaking with MSNBC on Tuesday when host Andrea Mitchell asked the Vermont Senator about President Trump’s declaration that he planned to live tweet the first Democratic debate next week.

“Look, he can tweet all that he wants to tweet, but let me just say this,” Sanders said in response. “You have a president who, despite what one of his supporters mentioned a moment ago, is, in fact, a pathological liar, he is a racist, he is a sexist, he is a homophobe, and he is a religious bigot.”

Calling Trump a “phony,” he went on to accuse the president of lying to voters about the realities of his tax policy and budget plans as they relate to health care.

“I suspect that tonight in his speech, he will not tell them that he tried to throw 32 million people off of health care, that his last budget called for a trillion and a half dollar cut over 10 years to Medicaid, massive cuts to Medicare, billions in cuts to social security,” Sanders said.

Trump is set to deliver his first speech as a part of his re-election campaign on Tuesday evening in Orlando, where supporters have been lining up for more than 40 hours to celebrate. The Trump campaign hosted a tailgate in preparation for the event, which one staffer reportedly referred to as “Trumpchella.”

Only one Republican candidate has announced a presidential run against Trump: former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld. Weld has previously acknowledged his support for an inquiry into the impeachment of President Trump, and is a pro-choice and LGBTQ rights proponent.

On the other hand, 24 Democrats have announced presidential campaigns, though only 20 will be participating in the forthcoming debate.

Closing out his MSNBC interview, Sanders spoke on a few of the points he says he’ll highlight throughout his campaign.

“Massive income and wealth inequality, tens of millions of families living paycheck to paycheck, those are the issues that I will talk about during this campaign, and I think goes with the issues that the average American understands are the important issues,” he said.