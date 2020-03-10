Bernie Sanders campaign cancels planned Cleveland rally hours beforehand, citing coronavirus concerns

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders abruptly cancelled plans for an election night rally Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio out of “concern for public health and safety” amid coronavirus fears.

Sanders, I-Vt., made the announcement about his Tuesday night event hours before polls closed, and warned that his future events could be subject to cancellation due to public safety concerns.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland,” the Sanders campaign spokesman, Mike Casca, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

“Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight,” Casca continued, adding that “all future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

The announcement came the same day that multiple states are holding presidential primaries, with Michigan carrying the largest delegate prize.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have been looking ahead to Ohio, which holds its primary March 17.

Sanders’ announcement comes amid the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which has riled the nation in recent days.

Fox News' Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.

