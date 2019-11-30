Berlin zoo releases adorable new pictures of panda twin cubs

November 30, 2019 KID News World News

Berlin’s main zoo has released new photos of twin panda cubs born this summer, saying the two are developing well.

The zoo said Thursday that the two cubs each now weigh about 11 pounds — quite an increase from their 6.56 ounce and 4.8 ounce weights when they were born August 31.

This image provided on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 by the Zoo Berlin shows two Panda cubs in Berlin, Germany. 

This image provided on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 by the Zoo Berlin shows two Panda cubs in Berlin, Germany.  (Zoo Berlin via AP)

Zookeepers initially hand fed the cubs — the first giant pandas born in Germany — with bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng but they now feed on their own.

She and father Jiao Qing came to Germany from China two years ago.

China's permanent loan Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are the parents of the two cubs that were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin. 

China’s permanent loan Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are the parents of the two cubs that were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin.  (Zoo Berlin via AP)

There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

The cubs have not yet been named or shown to the public.