Berkeley police arrest 10, seize several makeshift 'weapons' at start of planned protests

Police in Berkeley, Calif., arrested 10 people Sunday as several hundred people gathered in the city for planned protests that threatened to spiral into broader violence.

“Currently there is group of several hundred people marching on Shattuck Avenue–southbound from University Avenue,” police said shortly after noon when the protests were scheduled to start.

The group appeared headed towards Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley where the protests were being held.

The police department posted photos of weapons they had seized on Facebook. They included a hammer, rocks, wooden sticks, metal rods, and canisters of pepper spray.

“We are confiscating weapons and making arrests,” police said.

Jason Wallach, 41, and Kate Brenner, 69, both of Oakland, were charged with possession of a banned weapon, police said.

Kristen Edith Koster, 50, of Berkeley, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon. It was not immediately clear why the other seven arrests were made.

On Friday police issued rules for Sunday prohibiting masks and weapons at two city parks Sunday ahead of the planned protests and concerns about the possibility of violence, according to reports.

A “No to Marxism” rally and a “Stop the Hate” protest were both scheduled to take place at Civic Center Park, Fox affiliate KTVU reported Saturday. Neither group obtained a permit from the city. Ohlone Park is the other city park.

“We’ve seen what the patterns are and one of the patterns is using nonviolent protests as a cover for violence and what we encourage people to do is to separate themselves from violence,” Berkeley city spokesman Matthai Chakko told the station.

Events last year turned violent when so-called “alt-right” groups clashed with anti-fascist groups, the station reported.

Police said the list of banned items at Civic Center and Ohlone parks included: metal pipes, baseball bats, glass bottles, pepper spray, knives or daggers, shields and slingshots, KTVU reported.

Police said they were also banning people from wearing masks, scarves or bandannas or anything covering their faces unless they’re for religious or medical reasons.

Violators face citations and arrests.

Yongyong Ji lives near Civic Center park and told the station that he supports what the city is doing.

“If you want to peacefully express your views that’s great, but if you come to provoke or to have a fight, I don’t think you should be here,” he said.

“No to Marxism” rally organizer Amber Cummings held a “No to Marxism” rally in Berkeley last August in which 10 people were arrested, the Bay City News Service reported. A person dressed in black, the hallmark of the infamous Black Bloc, which advocates violence, destroyed another person’s camera, according to the news outlet.

About 450 people have signed up online to attend the “Stop the Hate” rally, Berkeleyside reported. The “No to Marxism” rally has just one person listed online as going.