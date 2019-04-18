Ben Shapiro: Trump engaged in 'deeply embarrassing and immoral behavior' but nothing criminal

Conservative author Ben Shapiro said on Thursday that although special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed embarrassing behavior on Trump’s part, none of it was criminal.

“My one-line takeaway: Trump and his campaign engaged in deeply embarrassing and immoral but non-criminal behavior,” Shapiro, an attorney and Harvard Law graduate, tweeted. “In attempting to avoid that embarrassment, Trump engaged in more deeply embarrassing and immoral but ultimately non-criminal behavior.”

Shapiro’s tweet came amid a wave of commentary surrounding the release of Mueller’s report, a highly-anticipated document that Attorney General William Barr prefaced with a controversial press conference on Thursday morning. As Barr noted, Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to accuse the president’s campaign of collusion with Russia.

Although Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discounted potential obstruction of justice charges, the Mueller report outlined 10 incidents related to that issue.

MUELLER REPORT SHOWS PROBE DID NOT FIND COLLUSION EVIDENCE, REVEALS TRUMP EFFORTS TO SIDELINE KEY PLAYERS

The report, for example, claimed the president directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to push for Mueller’s removal due to conflicts of interest.

While Shapiro didn’t mention any specific claims, he said the report’s findings followed a “pattern” in scandals surrounding Trump.

“Every Trump scandal follows this pattern,” Shapiro said. “It holds just as true for Stormy Daniels as it does for Russia and obstruction,” he added in reference to Trump’s alleged mistress who sued the president last year.

“Do something bad and embarrassing, then shield yourself with other bad and embarrassing behavior,” Shapiro said of Trump’s course of action.

According to Shapiro, Trump’s lack of malintent appeared to shield him from potential prosecution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Absent provable corrupt intent to obstruct an ongoing investigation, rather than mere shouting at the walls and random anger directed at embarrassing revelations, a prosecution would fall flat,” Shapiro tweeted.