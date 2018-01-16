Belgium explosion leaves several injured, three houses damaged

An explosion that ripped through three Belgium homes late Monday left at least 14 people injured and possibly some trapped in rubble, police said.

The blast took place in the northern port town of Antwep and it left at least one building completely collapsed and two adjacent buildings damaged, Reuters reported.

Police said the explosion was not terror related.

It is unclear what had caused the blast, but local media reported that it may have been from a gas rupture.

Antwerp police said at least 14 people were injured in the blast, including five seriously hurt and one person in critical condition. Police said eight others suffered minor injuries.

A police spokesman said earlier that up to 20 people may have been injured.

“There are about 10, a maximum 20 casualties, fortunately including many slightly injured,” Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT Network.

Antwerp fire officials said early Tuesday they were still searching for people trapped in the rubble.



