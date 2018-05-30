Belgian shooter killed 4th person before attack: minister

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon says that a man who shot dead two police officers and a bystander in Liege on Tuesday had already killed another person the day before the attack.

Jambon told broadcaster RTL Wednesday that the shooter, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before.”

Jambon confirmed that the person was a former inmate who did prison time with Herman. Herman is alleged to have killed the man on Monday evening by hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

Herman was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing two female police officers, stealing their handguns and shooting them. He also shot dead a man sitting in a nearby car.