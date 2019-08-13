Bear that bit 13-year-old Utah boy found and euthanized

Division of Wildlife Resources A black bear attacked a 13-year-old boy at the Dewey Bridge Campground in Grand County on the morning of Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Wildlife officials say they have found and put to death a bear that bit a 13-year-old boy on his ear and cheek at a campground in eastern Utah.



The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Tuesday in a news release officials found the black bear Friday night within 1 mile of the riverside campground where the incident occurred on Aug. 9 east of Moab.



Wildlife officials euthanized the bear after determining it matched the size, color and tracks of the bear that attacked the boy.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The campground was reopened Monday.



This is the second bear attack in Utah this summer. A bear was captured and killed in June after it scratched a boy camping in northern Utah.