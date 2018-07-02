Bear recorded relaxing in hot tub, drinking margarita

A bear who couldn’t apparently bear the temperatures any longer was recorded lapping up a margarita and hanging in an unheated hot tub at a California home over the weekend — proving the furry mammals have more in common with humans than science may have taught us.

Mark Hough, of Altadena, filmed the encounter Friday afternoon in which the beer was spotted lazing around his jacuzzi.

The man told The Associated Press that he mistook the bear climbing a fence into his yard as noise coming from his neighbor’s.

“So I got up, looked over in the bushes and lo and behold there’s a bear climbing up over my fence,” he said Monday.

Hough spotted his new friend several times during the afternoon hours in his backyard.

He recorded video of the bear in his hot tub with the jets on. Hough said the heat wasn’t on and the bear played with the chlorinator and toss the thermometer in the air.

“He was playing having a grand old time,” he added.

Once he hopped out of the tub, Hough said the bear “popped out of the bushes, walked right over to the margarita, knocked it over and lapped it.”

The man later spotted the creature sleeping in a neighbor’s tree.

“So he had his margarita, he had his Jacuzzi, and now he’s ready for an hour nap,” Hough said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.