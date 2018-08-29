Bear mauls California bow-and-arrow hunter after suffering mortal injury

A bow-and-arrow hunter in Southern California was mauled by a black bear Friday after striking the animal with an arrow and approaching it for a closer look, a report said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that the unidentified hunter suffered serious injuries during the mauling in the San Bernardino Mountains. He was hospitalized.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the hunter suffered injuries to his upper torso and face.

The hunter was joined by two others at the time and reportedly believed the bear was dead when he approached the 300-pound animal. The bear later died, the victim’s condition is not immediately known.

Bow-and-arrow hunting in Southern California is legal from now until early September or until up to 1,700 bears are killed. An animal expert told the paper that black bear attacks are extremely rare.

“It’s something that we learn at the very beginning of hunter education: After you shoot an animal and approach it, you need to be very careful,” Patrick Foy, a California Department of Fish and Wildlife captain, told the paper. “They teach you to be prepared with a follow-up shot in case the animal runs or is suffering needlessly.”