Bear breaks into Aspen home, swipes at homeowner with paw

A large Colorado bear’s days are numbered after breaking into an Aspen home in the middle of the night Friday and taking a swipe at the homeowner.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering severe cuts to his head and neck, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department officials said. His condition was stable.

The bear broke into the home through the front door around 1:30 a.m., they said. The homeowner heard noises and went to investigate.

“Tracking hounds will be used to locate the bear responsible for the attack,” officials said. “Due to the nature of the incident, the bear will be euthanized when it is found.”

The lever door handle was no match for the intruder.

“You’re talking about a 400-pound animal — they can push down with enough force to sometimes pop those locks,” CPW’s Randy Hampston told KMGH-TV.

The same bear was seen nearby in recent days, officials said.

“It may also be the same bear that has been reported for getting into trash in the area for the past couple of years,” officials said. “Past attempts to haze, or trap and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful.”

There hadn’t been a bear attack in Aspen since last year.