BBB: Keep your big football weekend scam free

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — As sports fans prepare to watch the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams square off on Sunday, February 3, scammers are also hoping to score a touchdown.

“One thing we’ve seen…is people ordering jerseys and just simply not receiving them, or prepaying for jerseys and then not getting their money back or not getting the jersey,” Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager for the Better Business Bureau in the Northwest and Pacific regions, told KID NewsRadio. “You might get an email about a great deal on a jersey, because a lot of times these jerseys can be very expensive.”

Using social media and other gleaned information, Johnson said scammers target passionate sports fans with deals and offers that are just too good to be true.

“If it’s too good to be true, it usually is,” Johnson said. “That’s where a lot of these scams fall it’s just great deals that people are really seeking out and they’re not turning out, and then once they don’t turn out, trying to get money back or return isn’t always working out.”

Not every deal is a scam, Johnson acknowledged, and consumers can keep ahead of the cons and scams by simply doing a little research on the company they’re looking to buy from.

“Make sure you know who they are,” Johnson said. “The best thing to do before you click ‘purchase’ is to stop, maybe do a Google search. Go on bbb.org, see if they have a business profile, see if you can find some reviews, if people have had problems. So, just doing your research for just a minute can really save you time and money.”

For those who have fallen victim to a scam, Johnson said it’s important to use the experience to help keep others from falling into the same trap.

“If you do get scammed, we at the Better Business Bureau don’t want you to feel embarrassed,” Johnson said. “These scammers are very good at their con. They’re very good at what they do. So, we would appreciate if you’d go on BBB Scam Tracker…and report what has happened to you. That’s just the way that you can be a great neighbor and warn those around you, that this has happened to you and maybe to prevent that from happening to them.”

Visit the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker to view and report local scams