BBB: Don’t let a Valentine’s Day scam break the bank

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau is reminding people to make sure a scam doesn’t break hearts or banks this year.

Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at the Better Business Bureau’s Northwest and Pacific regions, told KID NewsRadio many complaints the organization receives around Valentine’s Day centers on people not getting what they thought they ordered for their loved one.

“We want to get it right,” Jeremy Johnson told KID NewsRadio. “We don’t want that person that we love and to care about, to feel like first, we last minuted it, phoned it in or that we didn’t really think about them. So, some of BBB’s biggest tips is first do your research.”

Whether ordering flowers or maybe a thoughtful gift off the internet, Johnson said it’s always best to look at reviews and to make sure there’s enough time left before Valentine’s Day to take a few minutes to do some deeper research into the company.

“Many of us have loved ones out of our area, so we may be sending them something online, ordering from online florist or you know, any type of online delivery,” Johnson said. “Make sure that that person’s going to get what you ordered and you feel good about that; and then also just maybe try to avoid that last minute shopping.”

Valentine’s Day scams can involve bigger problems too. Recently, the BBB received a report of an individual who lost almost $9,000 to an online dating scam. When looking for love, Johnson said, it’s important to pay close attention to how the other person is acting and behaving.

“There’s just some definite red flags that you would want to watch out for,” Johnson said. ” The person seems very intense, has very intense feelings towards you…also, it’s important that if all of a sudden that person is looking for personal information from you or they’re saying they’d had this emergency and they need financial help from you, some of those things need to be red flags.”

Anyone who feels they’ve been a victim of a scam or an attempted scam, Johnson said, should report their experience to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Visit the BBB Scam Tracker in the link below