Battle over Trump impeachment inquiry witnesses gives possible preview of public hearing fireworks

Battle over impeachment inquiry witness list gives possible preview of fireworks awaiting televised public hearings this week

The battle between House Democrats and Republicans over the list of witnesses for public testimony as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Trump may be a harbinger of the partisan rancor that awaits the hearings that will come to television screens nationwide this week.

House Republicans over the weekend submitted a list of witnesses they would like to call for public testimony during the impeachment inquiry. That list included list Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and his former business partner Devon Archer, former Democratic National Committee consultant Alexandra Chalupa, and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led to the impeachment inquiry.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who runs the inquiry, was quick to reject the GOP’s request to have the whistleblower testify, citing whistleblower protection laws and stating that other witnesses’ testimony has already been more substantive than what was stated in the complaint. In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., accused Schiff of not caring about the truth and said impeachment efforts will go nowhere unless he calls the anonymous whistleblower to testify.

For his part, Trump over the weekend called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and Schiff to be called as witnesses and said he would likely release a transcript of a second phone call with Zelensky this Tuesday.

Mother’s last words to her kids before Mexican cartel slayings revealed

A Mormon teen who walked 14 miles to get help for his siblings who were attacked by Mexican drug cartel gunmen recalled how his mother warned the family to ‘get down’ before she was fatally shot last Monday. ‘Get down right now!’ were the last words from Dawna Langford to her eight children, two of which ended up dying, 13-year-old Devin Langford told ABC News in an interviewed that aired on “World News Tonight” on Sunday.

Devin told the network his mother began to pray as the cartel members, carrying long guns and wearing vests, approached the family. Click here for more.

Video show Hong Kong police shooting protester as tensions boil

Video posted online shows police in Hong Kong apparently shooting a protester in the stomach at close range during the Monday morning rush-hour commute. The video, which was posted on Facebook by online video outlet Cupid Producer, showed a police officer collaring one protester and then seemingly shooting another who approached.

The apparent shooting was likely to inflame further demonstrators who have been grieving after a student activist who fell during an earlier protest succumbed to his injuries Friday and police arrested six pro-democracy lawmakers over the weekend.

ICYMI: Nikki Haley reveals Tillerson, Kelly privately discussed resisting Trump.

Donald Trump Jr sparks protests, fan support during stop at UCLA.

Ex-Clinton strategist: Don’t rule out Hillary run, amid news of Bloomberg’s entrance.

#ProudAmerican: D-Day hero surprised by friends, family with party on 95th birthday

Nurse held in 20-year-old ‘Jane Doe’ murder case as victim is identified.

Broadway actress Laurel Griggs dead at 13.

Alibaba reports booming Singles Day sales.

Goldman responds to gender discrimination allegations involving the Apple Card.

Special Forces veteran inspires fitness gear revolution with GoRuck startup



Steve Hilton points out on “The Next Revolution” that Democrats conveniently forget about Obama’s involvement with Ukraine, while pushing the narrative on Trump’s.

