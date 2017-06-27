Battle over comic con naming rights heating up in court

A court battle is again heating up between the organizers of two pop-culture conventions known for guests’ elaborate costumes.

The organizers of Salt Lake Comic Con said Tuesday that settlement talks with San Diego Comic-Con have broken down and both sides are asking a judge to decide the contest over naming rights.

San Diego Comic-Con, considered the flagship of the popular convention circuit, filed a trademark violation lawsuit against the rapidly growing Salt Lake convention in August 2014.

San Diego’s organizers say they have legal ownership of the term “comic con” in all its forms, but Salt Lake says it’s a general term used around the country.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has so far withheld judgment as the case plays out.

