BART supervisor hailed a hero after pulling man from oncoming train at station

A San Francisco BART employee was praised Monday for his split-second decision to help a straphanger who had fallen onto the train tracks while a train was bearing down.

DALLAS MAN DIES IN FALL ON WASHINGTON MOUNTAIN

The scene was chaotic. It was Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum station, shortly after the Raiders vs. Lions game, KTVU reported. BART released surveillance footage that showed the unidentified man lose his footing and land on the tracks with a train just feet away.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

John O’Connor, a supervisor at BART, witnessed the fall and quickly helped pull the man from certain death. He was back on the platform while the train whizzed by.

Video posted on social media shows O’Connor, a 20-year veteran at BART, embracing the man. BART tweeted the video and wrote, “He saved a life tonight.”