Barricaded suspect at Trader Joes taken into custody, LAPD says

Los Angeles police said the suspect who barricaded themselves inside a Trader Joe’s store in the Silver Lake area has been taken into custody.

Following a “pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting” earlier in the day, police tweeted that “an officer involved shooting occurred” and a suspect holed up inside the grocery store.

The update came in response to a tweet from President Trump, who said he was monitoring a “possible hostage situation” in Los Angeles. KCAL9 reported witnesses saying hostages could be in the Trader Joes, although that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Police said SWAT resources were onsite and cautioned the public to avoid the area around the store located at the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Boulevard in Silver Lake.

LAPD Public Information Officer Mike Lopez told Fox News that an elderly woman and a woman in her 20s were shot. KCAL9, citing the LAPD, reported that the suspect had fired at their grandmother, although Lopez told Fox News that he could not say whether the elderly woman shot was the suspect’s grandmother.

An employee of The Associated Press who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about the incident, telling people “to steer clear” of the store.

“The @LAPDHQ has issued a tactical alert to deploy all necessary resources to assist with this situation. This incident remains active,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.