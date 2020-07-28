Barr set to make first-ever appearance before House Judiciary Committee, expected to talk about ‘Russiagate’

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Barr plans all-out assault on violent crime, Russia probe when he makes his first House Judiciary Committee appearance

When US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time Tuesday, he plans to take no prisoners as he will strongly condemn the “grave abuses” in the “bogus Russiagate scandal,” while also highlighting Black-on-Black violence and defend law enforcement officers, a transcript of his prepared remarks obtained by Fox News Monday night said.

The attorney general will not be alone in his unusually aggressive posture, as most GOP lawmakers on the panel, including ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are expected to strenuously object to the proceedings, Fox News is told.

Barr is expected to deny Trump has improperly interfered with any of his decisions, before pointing to statistics showing progress on racial-justice issues, according to his prepared remarks. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Other related developments:

– AG Barr to appear before House Judiciary Committee: What to know

– Whistleblower accusing AG Barr of antitrust misconduct failed to disclose key information, Jordan says

– House hearing explodes as Dems, witnesses accuse Barr of choosing politics over justice

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair uses vulgar term to describe voting for Joe Biden

Former Bernie Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner pulled no punches when describing those who would vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, characterizing such a vote with an extremely non-appetizing analogy.

Turner, who was a prominent surrogate for Sen. Sanders, I-Vt., during the 2020 Democratic primary, expressed her lack of excitement for the former VP to The Atlantic.

“It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of sh– in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still sh–,” Turner described to Atlantic staff writer Peter Nicholas.

Harvard University professor Cornel West, who also supported Sanders during the primary, had a similar stance in the article. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Trump critical of Twitter’s use of ‘Trending’ tool, claims it could be illegal

President Trump renewed his criticism of Twitter on Monday and called to question the social media giant’s Trending section that he called “disgusting.”

Trump tweeted that it is “disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair.”

Twitter declined to comment when reached by Fox News. Its website says that these trends are “determined by an algorithm and, by default, are tailored for you based on who you follow, your interests, and your location.” CLICK FOR MORE HERE

Tucker Carlson opines about political violence and how the country is a democracy with each person’s vote receiving the same amount of weight as his or her next-door neighbor. It doesn’t matter if you disagree politically, he adds, what matters is knowing the vote of your next-door neighbor will be just as important as your vote.

