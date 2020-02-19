Barr said he's considering quitting over Trump tweets, reports say

Attorney General Bill Barr told people close to him that he’s considering stepping down over President Trump’s tweets, multiple reports said Tuesday, days after Barr admitted that Trump’s tweeting made it “‘impossible for me to do my job.”

“He has his limits,” one person familiar with Barr’s thinking told The Washington Post. Its report suggested that Barr wanted Trump to “get the message” to stop weighing in publicly in ongoing criminal cases.

Barr, speaking to ABC News last week, also denied ever acting on improper influence from Trump or the White House.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.