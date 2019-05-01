Barr not expected to testify before House Judiciary Committee, as Dems vow to hold hearing anyway

May 1, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee has been told that Attorney General Barr will not testify at a planned hearing Thursday, an aide to the panel told Fox News — even as the Democrats who lead the committee vowed to hold the hearing anyway.

The prospect of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y, gaveling a hearing with an empty chair came hours after Barr endured withering questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier in the day.

A key sticking point was that Nadler wants to have Judiciary Committee staff — rather than members of Congress — question Barr on his handling of Mueller’s report. But DOJ officials said members should conduct the inquiry.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Fox News’ Jason Donner and Caroline McKee contributed to this report.